Nuance Communications (NUAN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NUAN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.49. 3,572,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,975. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $536.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 28,675 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $494,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 346,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 9,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,241.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,115 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,699,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,340 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $16,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,674,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 290,853 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 18.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,596,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,169,000 after acquiring an additional 243,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 64.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 222,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

