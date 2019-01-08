NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRI. ValuEngine downgraded NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of NutriSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barrington Research downgraded NutriSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in NutriSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NTRI opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. NutriSystem has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NutriSystem will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NutriSystem declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.