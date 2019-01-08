nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Stake Decreased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 416,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 163,222 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,329,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 577,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,628 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 953,685 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $534,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,472. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

