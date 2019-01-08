Office Depot (ODP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ODP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Depot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $5.00 target price on shares of Office Depot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 target price on shares of Office Depot and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.08.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Shares of ODP stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.65. Office Depot has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Depot will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Office Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Office Depot by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,174,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Office Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,848,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Office Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 55,848,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Office Depot by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,514,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Office Depot by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,038,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.