Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

OLBK opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.55. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 936 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $28,323.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 1,881 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $57,050.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,830 shares of company stock worth $51,270 and have sold 16,966 shares worth $511,691. 10.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,895,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 583,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 3,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 421,421 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

