Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

OLBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLBK opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $476.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.55. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 4,096 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $124,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $57,050.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $51,270 and sold 16,966 shares valued at $511,691. 10.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 72.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

