Old National Bancorp (ONB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Old National Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

ONB opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 47.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.