Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Position Raised by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,456 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 341,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 9,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $821,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 30,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,792,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,810,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,605,427.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock worth $29,783,680 in the last three months. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLLI opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $283.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.62 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.89%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

