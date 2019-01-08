Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.18. 1,640,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,525. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $283.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,792,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,810,242 shares in the company, valued at $261,605,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $5,393,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $29,783,680 over the last 90 days. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $1,257,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 341,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

