OmniTek Engineering (OMTK) and Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY) Financial Review

OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OmniTek Engineering and Dongfeng Motor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniTek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OmniTek Engineering and Dongfeng Motor Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniTek Engineering $1.07 million 1.63 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.14 $2.08 billion $12.08 3.66

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than OmniTek Engineering.

Volatility and Risk

OmniTek Engineering has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OmniTek Engineering and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniTek Engineering -63.26% -226.48% -50.97% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. OmniTek Engineering does not pay a dividend. Dongfeng Motor Group pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group beats OmniTek Engineering on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniTek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuels, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; import/export businesses; and finance, insurance agency, and used car businesses. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

