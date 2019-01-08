ON Semiconductor (ON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ON Semi is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components. ON Semi continues to gain from its strength in automotive and industrial end-markets. The addition of Fairchild’s offerings has expanded its product portfolio. Robust demand, adoption and favorable product mix of the company’s diversified product portfolio are key positives. Synergies from acquisitions have given ON Semi exposure to new end markets along with higher margin capabilities. We believe the acquisition of SensL Technologies, which is expected to be immediately accretive, is a positive. Shares of ON Semi have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a considerable debt burden and integration risks from buyouts remain major headwinds. Restructuring activities are anticipated to limit margin expansion. Further, stiff competition remains a woe.”

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.49.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. 529,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,625. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.94. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.36.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 2,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,559.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Hall sold 16,063 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $284,796.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,470 shares of company stock worth $1,036,757. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,093,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,204,000 after buying an additional 411,056 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 56.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 103,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $2,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,093,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,204,000 after purchasing an additional 411,056 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 647,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.