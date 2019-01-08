OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00002544 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $28.38 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.16 or 0.12196238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027308 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,323,579 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.