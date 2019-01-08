OneSavings Bank’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 493.67 ($6.45).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 355.80 ($4.65) on Friday. OneSavings Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 361.70 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 477.97 ($6.25).

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

