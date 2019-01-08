Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

NYSE MS opened at $41.71 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.