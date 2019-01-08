Orange SA (ORA) Receives €16.99 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.99 ($19.76).

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cfra set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.37).

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.