Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.55.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.14 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 108.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 282,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

