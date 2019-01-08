Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

OFIX opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Orthofix Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luke T. Faulstick sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $515,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,225.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rice Doug sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $219,761.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,843 shares of company stock worth $1,557,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 309,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.