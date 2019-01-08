Oshkosh (OSK) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.77.

Shares of OSK opened at $63.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,071.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,071.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,083,000 after acquiring an additional 652,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 75.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,251 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,112,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

