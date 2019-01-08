Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $7.27 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 110.10% and a negative return on equity of 91.12%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.