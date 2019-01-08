Packer & Co Ltd Acquires 1,061,416 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Packer & Co Ltd increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 595.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,416 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 3.5% of Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $245.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $233.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.30.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

