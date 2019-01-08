Packer & Co Ltd Has $38.39 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 155.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,200 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 4.7% of Packer & Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,233,000 after buying an additional 1,616,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $746,818,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,645,000 after buying an additional 901,607 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,333,000 after acquiring an additional 880,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,613,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $300,070,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush set a $115.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $99.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/packer-co-ltd-has-38-39-million-holdings-in-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.