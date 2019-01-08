Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 240 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Alphabet by 111.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $116,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $134,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,068.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,115.36, for a total value of $6,346,398.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,467,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.72, for a total value of $85,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,603.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,410 shares of company stock valued at $94,794,342 in the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

