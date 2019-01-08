Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Party City Holdco worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,347,000 after buying an additional 1,622,584 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,463,000 after buying an additional 899,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,051,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,899,000 after buying an additional 566,684 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 381,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 8,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 370,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 374,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 target price on Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Party City Holdco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Party City Holdco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of PRTY opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Peter Harrison purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,813.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,977.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 158,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,075. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/party-city-holdco-inc-prty-position-increased-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.