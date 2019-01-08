Patientory Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Patientory token can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, LATOKEN and Bittrex. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $4,675.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.02166847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00165641 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00238145 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024801 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024903 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

