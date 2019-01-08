Peel Hunt Raises Wentworth Resources (WEN) Price Target to GBX 43

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 43 ($0.56) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 120.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Wentworth Resources stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Tuesday.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources Limited, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

