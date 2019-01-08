Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for 888 Holdings Public (888)

888 Holdings Public (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday.

888 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

LON:888 opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Tuesday. 888 Holdings Public has a 52 week low of GBX 232.25 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.20 ($4.04).

About 888 Holdings Public

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

