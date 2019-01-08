Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAG. Guggenheim cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $43.93 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,061,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53,146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $17,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

