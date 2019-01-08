Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $9,142.00 and $1,972.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 16,879,850 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,199 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

