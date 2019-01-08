Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Pepe Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $3,282.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.02158908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00167114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00226462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024908 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024958 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash's total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The official website for Pepe Cash is rarepepedirectory.com. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

