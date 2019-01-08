PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $836,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,305 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 287.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,012 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,440,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,812 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

PEP opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

