PerkinElmer (PKI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “PerkinElmer outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company witnessed strong performances by its core DAS and Diagnostics units in recent times. The growth came from strength in life sciences markets, immunodiagnostics and applied genomics business lines. Solid international growth also buoys optimism. The company’s efforts to introduce AI in its core segments is also a major positive. Solid outlook for revenues also paints a bright picture. Robust gross and operating margin expansion is impressive as well. On the flip side, the company slashed its full-year guidance. Currently, it expects incremental foreign exchange headwinds to impact results in the rest of 2018. Furthermore, PerkinElmer continues to acquire a large number of companies, which increases integration risks. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.74.

NYSE:PKI opened at $76.72 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $816,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 2,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $174,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,550. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

