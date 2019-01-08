Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 64 ($0.84).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

PDL traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 42.48 ($0.56). The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83).

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. The company's principal mining properties are the Finsch and Cullinan properties located in South Africa. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.