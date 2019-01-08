Petrofac (POFCF) Lifted to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Petrofac alerts:

OTCMKTS:POFCF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045. Petrofac has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $8.95.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.