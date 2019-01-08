Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) VP Daniel M. Bendheim Sells 2,500 Shares

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $80,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Phibro Animal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

