PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (PLLL) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (NASDAQ: PLLL) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PIEDMONT LITHIU/S to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A N/A PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors 11.25% 12.27% 6.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PIEDMONT LITHIU/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIEDMONT LITHIU/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors 268 887 1026 35 2.37

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.23%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 30.97%. Given PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A -$9.95 million -3.87 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors $1.83 billion $259.90 million 9.66

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PIEDMONT LITHIU/S. PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S competitors beat PIEDMONT LITHIU/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

