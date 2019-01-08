Pine Cliff Energy (PNE) Receives Average Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$0.35 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. GMP Securities dropped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.30 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.26 on Monday. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.0900000032142858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$310,000.00. Insiders purchased 1,178,000 shares of company stock worth $361,230 in the last three months.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

