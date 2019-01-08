Plug Power (PLUG) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shot up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.67. 103,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,854,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.44 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 170.62% and a negative net margin of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,565.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in Plug Power by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,910,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,903 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 369,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

