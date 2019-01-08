Pluton Reaches Market Capitalization of $631,586.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Pluton has a total market cap of $631,586.00 and approximately $13,947.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pluton token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00018317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.02162324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00164957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00234316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024800 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.