PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $154.00.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.79.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $120.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after acquiring an additional 95,532 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $3,772,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.