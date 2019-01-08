Polaris Industries (PII) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday.

PII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $96.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.23.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

PII stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $137.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth $399,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth $924,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Polaris Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,309,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Polaris Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.