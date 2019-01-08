Pool (POOL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has $162.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. In fact, third-quarter 2018 marked the 33rd consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth for Pool. Notably, the company should continue benefiting in the near term, backed by base business sales growth and favorable trends in the housing market. Pool also raised its full-year guidance. In addition, continuous growth in remodel and replacement sectors of its business is a major positive. The company’s leading market share position and opportunistic expansion strategies position it well for revenue growth. The company is focused on strategic expansion. It plans to foray in newer geographic locations, expand in existing markets and launch new product categories that will boost its market share. Nonetheless, seasonality of Pool’s business and macroeconomic headwinds due to expanded global presence create headwinds.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.80.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $150.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.29. Pool has a 52-week low of $123.88 and a 52-week high of $175.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $811.31 million for the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $1,658,094.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $3,318,301.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,482.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Pool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,314,000 after acquiring an additional 76,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,142,000 after acquiring an additional 61,632 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

