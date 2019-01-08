Power Integrations (POWI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Power Integrations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Power Integrations stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $457,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,544 shares of company stock worth $489,933 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,898,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

