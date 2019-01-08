Primo Water (PRMW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Primo Water from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.00 million, a P/E ratio of -53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.