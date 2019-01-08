Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up about 0.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,897,023.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,981,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,041,000 after buying an additional 6,981,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,260,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 802,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 770,829 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,496,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,124,000 after purchasing an additional 600,798 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,764. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,671,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

