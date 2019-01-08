Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 141,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

CL stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,614,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,040. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

