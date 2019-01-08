Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,241 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,509,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,751,000 after buying an additional 123,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,475,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,794,000 after buying an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,475,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,794,000 after buying an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,677,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,210,000 after buying an additional 353,342 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,234,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.01 per share, for a total transaction of $816,284.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,833.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Eggemeyer III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,925 shares of company stock worth $1,625,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. 1,236,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

