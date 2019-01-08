Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Lessened by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $96.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $1,526,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,415.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $131,509.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,668.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.05.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

