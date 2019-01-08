ProCurrency (PROC) Reaches Market Cap of $148,257.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. ProCurrency has a market capitalization of $148,257.00 and approximately $466.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

About ProCurrency

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 15,007,920,245 coins and its circulating supply is 100,735,450 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

