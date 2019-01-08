Proofpoint’s (PFPT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $124.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.13% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PFPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

Proofpoint stock opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $130.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,494,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Proofpoint by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Proofpoint by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

