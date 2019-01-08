ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $17.71 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.39 and a quick ratio of 11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $715.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.81.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,129,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,058,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.